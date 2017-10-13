Video: Wartsila powers up first-ever OSV with battery technology

Wartsila has completed the installation of a hybrid energy system onto Viking Princess, the world’s first offshore vessel to be equipped with battery technology to replace and reduce the use of traditional generators aboard the ship.

The new energy storage solution onboard the Norwegian offshore vessel will improve energy efficiency, generate fuel savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Viking Princess has completed sea trials and the system was handed over to customer Eidesvik Offshore on 9 October 2017.

Technology group Wartsila said that when using the installed energy storage system onboard the vessel, the fuel saving potential can be up to 30% in various operations and the carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by up to approximately 13-18% per year, depending on operational conditions and requirements.

Viking Princess now runs on a combination of a battery pack for energy storage and three LNG-fuelled Wartsila engines. The new energy storage solution provides balancing energy to cover the demand peaks, resulting in a more stable load on the engines.

Wartsila said its remote monitoring and operational advisory services support the daily operation of the vessel ensuring efficient and optimised operations.

The contract to replace one of the four engines on Viking Princess with battery power was signed in May this year.

“In addition to the fuel consumption and environmental advantages, the conversion also reduces maintenance costs and contributes to more efficient operations. The success of this project will impact the future of the entire shipping industry,” said Sindre Utne, manager projects and operations, Wartsila Norway.