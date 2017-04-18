Wartsila to supply engines for world’s first LNG-fuelled offshore construction vessel

Wartsila has announced that it will supply the engines and other propulsion machinery for the world’s first LNG-fuelled offshore construction vessel currently under construction at a Cosco shipyard in China.

The LNG-fuelled vessel, in addition to the dual-fuel engines, will be incorporated with Wartsila’s LNGPac fuel storage and supply system and propulsion systems.

Wartsila secured the orders in the fourth quarter of 2016 and in February 2017. The shipowner is Belgian operator Dredging International (DEME).

“We are pleased to have been involved in this newbuild project from the conceptual design stage, since this enables our input on providing the most fuel efficient solution," said Arthur Boogaard, general nanager, business development special vessels at Wartsila.

The 210-metre long offshore construction vessel, named Orion, will be powered by four 9-cylinder Wartsila 46DF dual-fuel electric propulsion engines, and two 6-cylinder Wartsila 20DF dual-fuel engines.

Wartsila will also supply two custom made retractable thrusters, four underwater demountable thrusters, as well as commissioning, site supervision and extended project management services.

The vessel Orion is expected to be delivered to the owners in 2018 and will undertake operations involving the installation of offshore windfarms in locations around the world.