Wessels signs LoI with MAN Diesel & Turbo for three more LNG fuel conversions

With LNG as a marine fuel continuing to gain traction German owner Wessels has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with MAN Diesel & Turbo to convert three more its containerships to dual fuel.

Following the retrofit of the Wessels 1,036 teu feedership Wes Amelie to a multi-fuel, four-stroke MAN 51/60DF unit earlier in 2017 the company now plans to convert three sisters to run on LNG.

“The Wes Amelie project was really a pioneering moment in the European container-feeder market and shows clearly that existing MAN engines can be converted to LNG operation with a tremendous effect on exhaust emissions and the environment,” Stefan Eefting, svp MAN Diesel & Turbo and head of MAN PrimeServ Diesel in Augsburg.

Following the retrofit the Wes Amelie it reduced SOx emissions by more than 99%, NOx by approximately 90%, and CO2 by up to 20%.

“One of the key reasons the Wes Amelie was selected for conversion was its ‘multiplier effect’, that is, its many sister ships that would facilitate follow-up projects at reduced costs owing to the experiences gained from the first project,” Eefting said.

The Wes Amelie has 23 sisterships of which 16 are identical structurally.