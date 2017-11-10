  • Home >
Wessels signs LoI with MAN Diesel & Turbo for three more LNG fuel conversions

With LNG as a marine fuel continuing to gain traction German owner Wessels has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with MAN Diesel & Turbo to convert three more its containerships to dual fuel.

Following the retrofit of the Wessels 1,036 teu feedership Wes Amelie to a multi-fuel, four-stroke MAN 51/60DF unit earlier in 2017 the company now plans to convert three sisters to run on LNG.

“The Wes Amelie project was really a pioneering moment in the European container-feeder market and shows clearly that existing MAN engines can be converted to LNG operation with a tremendous effect on exhaust emissions and the environment,” Stefan Eefting, svp MAN Diesel & Turbo and head of MAN PrimeServ Diesel in Augsburg.

Following the retrofit the Wes Amelie it reduced SOx emissions by more than 99%, NOx by approximately 90%, and CO2 by up to 20%.

“One of the key reasons the Wes Amelie was selected for conversion was its ‘multiplier effect’, that is, its many sister ships that would facilitate follow-up projects at reduced costs owing to the experiences gained from the first project,” Eefting said.

The Wes Amelie has 23 sisterships of which 16 are identical structurally.

Posted 10 November 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

