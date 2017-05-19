  • Home >
Win a drone from Martek Marine

Drones would seem to be the in thing in disruptive technology for maritime at Nor-Shipping 2017.

Martek Marine will not only be carrying out demonstration flights of its drone services on 31 May and 1 June, attendees will even get the chance to win one.

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has already awarded a EUR67m ($74.6m) to Martek, under which drones will be used to assist with border control activities, search & rescue operations and monitoring of pollution, as well as the detection of illegal fishing and drug and people trafficking.
The drone flights which Martek claims will be “electrifying” will take place 10:30 in the morning and in the afternoon at 12:30, 14:30 and 16:30 on 31 May and 1 June.

Should you be suitably impressed by the drone there will be a chance to win one which Martek believe would make the winner “the envy of all their friends”. To win the DJI Mavic Pro drone, with a retail price of over GBP1,000 ($1,300) simply visit the Martek Marine stand during the event to enter. You can also enter on line at http://page.martek-marine.com/Events/win-a-dji-mavic-pro.html - Martek said the winner would chosen at random.

“With a drone up for grabs too, attendees would be crazy to miss out!” exclaimed Paul Luen ceo of Martek Group.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

