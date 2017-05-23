WSS to unveil augmented reality project

  • Home >
News:Europe

Wilhelmsen Ship Services (WSS) will be unveiling its augmented reality (AR) project at Nor-Shipping 2017.

The AR tool will enable visitors to view WSS’ latest products and systems from both inside and out. Visitors can download a reader app to their phones and scan a printed image to unlock the AR system.

The WSS AR project was developed in conjunction with Austrian technology company Imagination Computer Serv. Using their “Magic Lens” software.

“AR helps us illustrate what really makes our maritime specific solutions portfolio tick and we believe it will change how and why customers make their purchasing decisions,” said Kjell Andre Engen, evp marine products for WSS.

Although being showcased as a marketing tool at an exhibition WSS believes the AR system has much wider uses in the maritime industry.

With the app able to combine a desk worth of product catalogues, manuals and data sheets Engen said AR would become “absolutely invaluable for crew training”.

WSS will be demoing the AR system at Stand E02-E05, Hall E at Nor-Shipping 2017.

Posted 23 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

