  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Zim containership rescues lone yachtsman in distress
News:Europe

Zim containership rescues lone yachtsman in distress

Zim containership rescues lone yachtsman in distress

A Zim containership rescued a lone yachtsman near the Azores Islands on Friday.

The containership Zim Constanza transiting from the US to the port of Tarragona, Spain received a distress call from a yacht which had apparently suffered an engine failure.

The containership undertook a rescue operation, coordinated with the Marine authorities in Porto Delgada in the Azores.

Captain Petru Baias of the Zim Constanza reported that the yacht's skipper onboard his vessel appeared to be exhausted but well. The rescued yachtsman was given food and drinks.

Following approval from the local marine authorities the containership resumed Tarragona with the rescued man onboard.

zimrescue2

zimrescue3

Posted 28 August 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Published in EuropeGlobal WhispersContainersShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top