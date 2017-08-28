Zim containership rescues lone yachtsman in distress

A Zim containership rescued a lone yachtsman near the Azores Islands on Friday.

The containership Zim Constanza transiting from the US to the port of Tarragona, Spain received a distress call from a yacht which had apparently suffered an engine failure.

The containership undertook a rescue operation, coordinated with the Marine authorities in Porto Delgada in the Azores.

Captain Petru Baias of the Zim Constanza reported that the yacht's skipper onboard his vessel appeared to be exhausted but well. The rescued yachtsman was given food and drinks.

Following approval from the local marine authorities the containership resumed Tarragona with the rescued man onboard.