CSSC Wartsila opens new engine factory in China

CSSC Wartsila Engine Co (CWEC), a joint venture firm between Wartsila and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has opened a new production factory in Lingang, Shanghai.

The new facility spans 20,000 square metres and is China’s first facility that is capable of manufacturing large-bore, medium speed diesel and dual-fuel engines.

CWEC said it has received orders to produce more than 70 engine units for use in containerships, oil tankers, multipurpose vessels, offshore vessels, LNG carriers, cruise ferries and so forth. The factory has a planned production capacity of 180 engines per year.

Jaakko Eskola, president and ceo of Wartsila, commented: “Being close to our customers in order to serve them better is central to Wärtsilä’s global strategy. We are, therefore, extremely pleased to officially open this modern production facility, the first in China capable of producing dual-fuel engines, which will serve China’s shipbuilding industry with high quality, technologically advanced Wärtsilä marine engines.”

CWEC also announced the signing of three engine supply deals, separately with Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Shanghai Waigoaqiao Shipbuilding and Ningo Xinle Shipbuilding.

The joint venture CWEC is 51% owned by CSSC and 49% by Wartsila.

Jaakko Eskola, president and ceo of Wartsila

The new CWEC production plant located in Lingang, Shanghai