News:Global Whispers

Eco-friendly ultramax pair joins U-Ming fleet

Eco-friendly ultramax pair joins U-Ming fleet

A pair of eco-friendly ultramax bulk carriers, Asian Summit and Asian Prominence, have joined U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation’s fleet following a christening and delivery ceremony held on Tuesday at Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding yard.

The two 62,466-dwt ships are the second and third of the ultramax series built for Taiwan’s U-Ming by the Japanese shipyard.

At present, there are three more new vessels being ordered and under construction by Oshima Shipbuilding and they are expected to be delivered by 2019.

The new ultramaxes Asian Summit and Asian Prominence are tested to achieve fuel saving of at least 25%, and the CO2 emissions of the ships have exceeded the IMO Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reference value by 32%.

U-Ming has also installed ballast water treatment system onboard the ships, ahead of the IMO Ballast Water Management Convention set to enter into force in September 2017.

U-Ming currently owns and operates 48 vessels including dry bulk carriers of capesizes, post-panamaxes, kamsarmaxes, panamaxes, ultramaxes and supramaxes.

Posted 29 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in Global WhispersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top