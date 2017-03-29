Eco-friendly ultramax pair joins U-Ming fleet

A pair of eco-friendly ultramax bulk carriers, Asian Summit and Asian Prominence, have joined U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation’s fleet following a christening and delivery ceremony held on Tuesday at Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding yard.

The two 62,466-dwt ships are the second and third of the ultramax series built for Taiwan’s U-Ming by the Japanese shipyard.

At present, there are three more new vessels being ordered and under construction by Oshima Shipbuilding and they are expected to be delivered by 2019.

The new ultramaxes Asian Summit and Asian Prominence are tested to achieve fuel saving of at least 25%, and the CO2 emissions of the ships have exceeded the IMO Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reference value by 32%.

U-Ming has also installed ballast water treatment system onboard the ships, ahead of the IMO Ballast Water Management Convention set to enter into force in September 2017.

U-Ming currently owns and operates 48 vessels including dry bulk carriers of capesizes, post-panamaxes, kamsarmaxes, panamaxes, ultramaxes and supramaxes.