Lamprell delivers eighth jackup rig to Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Company

Lamprell has completed the construction and delivery of a jackup drilling rig - the Al Hudairiyat - to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC).

Lamprell said the platform had been delivered “on-time and on budget,” and is ready to begin its journey to its drilling location.

The contract for the NDC Al Hudairiyat rig was signed in November 2014 and this is the eighth rig in a series of nine being built and delivered by Lamprell to NDC.

The remaining rig is proceeding on schedule and will be delivered as planned in 1H 2017.

NDC ceo, Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi, commented: “The mega project of building and acquiring a series of nine world-class jack-up rigs has produced success after success, not only for the partners involved, but for the UAE in general.

“All nine rigs were built here in the UAE to the highest quality and international standards. The achievement demonstrates world standard capability and represents a great source of pride.

“NDC's partnership with Lamprell to manufacture offshore jack-up rigs in the UAE has made the country the first and only country in the region capable of building such critically engineered, high-tech oil and gas rigs.”

Christopher McDonald, ceo of Lamprell, said: “This is the 26th new build jackup rig that we have delivered since we listed in 2006 and we are scheduled to deliver the next rig, also to NDC, within a matter of months, as planned.”