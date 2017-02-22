Maersk’s 18,000-teu giant boxship calls at Vietnam’s Cai Mep

A mega-sized 18,000-teu Maersk Line Triple-E containership has called at Vietnam’s Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT), making it the largest boxship to call at a Vietnamese port.

The 18,000-teu Margrethe Maersk stopping over at CMIT on Monday is part of a trial process to determine the feasibility of Maersk Line’s Triple-E ships calling Vietnam under Maersk Line’s regular schedule.

Maersk Line makes 13 port calls in Vietnam each week. Through Maersk Line’s network, Vietnam has access to 94 countries around the world.

“We believe in the Vietnamese economy and have done so since 1923 when the first Maersk vessel called Vietnam,” said Giang Nguyen, managing director for Maersk Line Vietnam and Cambodia.

“Over the past five years we have seen 8-10% growth and project that GDP will increase by 6.5% on average until 2020,” she said.

Trade between Vietnam and North Europe has grown by 35% in five years and represents Vietnam’s second largest long-haul trading partner. The Margrethe Maersk, the largest vessel in Maersk Line’s fleet, will be discharging cargo from Northern Europe, bound for Vietnam and other Asian countries.

“The success of this port call trial is a testament not only to the strength of the Vietnamese economy, but to the positive steps the government has made in terms of both policy and infrastructure. We applaud the Ministry of Transport, Vung Tau Port and APM Terminals for undertaking the upgrades necessary to accommodate these larger vessels” said Nguyen.

The CMIT is a joint venture between Vinalines, Saigon Port and APM Terminals with 36%, 15% and 49% ownership respectively.