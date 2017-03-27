PSA, CMA CGM launch Phase 2 of Singapore’s joint venture container terminal

Singapore’s PSA and France’s CMA CGM have launched Phase 2 of their container terminal joint venture in Singapore on Monday, with the event graced by Francois Hollande, president of the French republic, and Khaw Boon Wan, coordinating minister for infrastructure and minister for transport, Singapore.

In July 2016, the CMA CGM-PSA Lion Terminal (CPLT) commenced operations with two mega container berths at PSA Singapore’s Pasir Panjang Terminal 5 (PPT 5) with an initial capacity of 2m teu.

Phase 2 of the development has added two more berths, with CPLT now equipped with a total operating capacity of 4m teu.

“Phase 1 began operations in July last year at our newest Pasir Panjang berths, and I am happy to report that CPLT has handled over 500 vessels to date, which works out to more than three ships a day on average,” said Tan Chong Meng, group ceo of PSA International.

The launch of Phase 2 is also timely in light of liner alliance changes next month when the Ocean Alliance, which CMA CGM is part of, enters into operation. “We look forward to serving more vessels, bigger ships and greater container volumes in the months to come,” Tan said.

Jean-Yves Duval, senior vice president Asia, CMA CGM, commented that CPLT will now be able to receive not just the largest ships of the CMA CGM Group, but also the ships of other companies.