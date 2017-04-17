Refreshed Singapore Maritime Gallery opens to offer interactive experience

Singapore has officially opened the Singapore Maritime Gallery on Monday, offering visitors an interactive and experiential learning in a vibrant maritime setting.

The Singapore Maritime Gallery, which underwent a refresh, now has new features including the ‘Changing Gallery’ and the ‘Epilogue’.

The ‘Changing Gallery’ is a versatile space that can host exhibitions, workshops and other maritime-related activities. The ‘Epilogue’ is a resource corner where visitors are able to access maritime-related materials and publications for research work or students’ project work.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in virtual reality as they can experience 360-degree view of various ship models and their components from a ship simulator to ‘ship spotting’.

The visiting experience is extended to children as well for them to learn more about the diversity and vibrancy of Singapore's maritime industry through interactive games such as container-stacking game, and a ‘Set Sail’ game where children can learn about navigational safety and the importance of marine conservation.

The gallery was first opened back in September 2012 and has hosted more than 100,000 visitors since.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has meanwhile refreshed and enriched the gallery to incorporate the developments of the maritime industry since five years ago.

Andrew Tan, chief executive of the MPA, said: “The transformation of Singapore from a small trading post into a global hub port and international maritime centre is a remarkable story. Singaporeans should be proud of this achievement while at the same time, not be complacent.

“The refreshed Singapore Maritime Gallery will allow us to reach out to younger Singaporeans and interest them not only in our heritage, but also a career in the maritime industry which contributes some 7% to our GDP. It will complement the activities of our MaritimeONE partners in raising the profile and awareness of the maritime industry.”

The interactive 'ship spotter' section

The junior maritime explorer's corner