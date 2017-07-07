Abu Dhabi port inaugurates $46m upgraded Delma port

UAE’s Abu Dhabi port has officially inaugurated the $46m Delma port on the eastern side of Delma Island, setting the stage for the upgraded multipurpose port to handle cargo, passenger ferries and fishing vessels.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, ceo of Abu Dhabi Ports, explained that the new Delma port features accessible breakwater with platform to integrate the oepration of ferry terminal and CICPA (Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection ‎Authority) facilities.

A repair yard, CICPA inspection facility, ADNOC Marine Fuelling Facility, fishermen’s building, marina workshop, multipurpose operations building and a restaurant complete the port’s revamped ecosystem.

“The new Delma port is one of the biggest in Al Dhafra region, and has been designed to provide an effective sheltered harbour for the maritime community in Delma. The port, which is considered a hub, has been carefully designed as an integrated ecosystem that creates space for vessels and also offers the support services needed to facilitate sustainable transport,” said Al Shamisi.

Commenting on the inauguration occasion, H.E. Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Khalfan Al Mazrouei, said: “The development of Delma port comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Plan, which calls for an effective transportation system to serve the community and economy, with an emphasis on the development of sustainable sea transport (…).”

He added: “The Delma port project is one that promises to be a foundation stone in the development of the Al Dhafra Region through its focus on meeting the highest quality standards. In addition, the deep foresight and strategic thinking that has gone into the planning of this project is evidence of Abu Dhabi Ports’ commitment to the success of Delma port in accordance with the objectives of our government.”

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports has earlier signed a 35-year concession agreement to develop, manage and operate Fujairah port, a development that would complement the group's existing services at Khalifa port and Zayed port.