Abu Dhabi Ports sets 55% Emiratisation target for 2017

Abu Dhabi Ports is aiming to drive forward its nationalisation programme this year, with a goal of achieving 55% ‘Emiratisation’ by the end of 2017.

The organisation is using its participation at this week’s Tawdeef recruitment event in Abu Dhabi to unveil a number of new job opportunities that are available for Emiratis within its operational and managerial departments.

The company is also presenting its training and development programmes in the hope of attracting young Emirati talent.

“We will exhibit our tailor-made mentoring, training and development programmes which were designed to develop Emirati talents while offering tens of jobs available in our port operations, finance, management and services departments, alongside Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi,” Abdullah Al Hameli, executive vice president of corporate support, Abu Dhabi Ports, said.

Some 76 Emiratis joined Abu Dhabi Ports in 2016, resulting in 54% Emiratisation last year, exceeding the initially targeted 51%.

Emiratis represent 327 employees from the total workforce at Abu Dhabi Ports, 144 of which are females – 80% of the company’s total female staff.