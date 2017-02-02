Abu Dhabi Ship Building and Strategic Marine team up for vessel tenders

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) and Strategic Marine have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to create tenders for a number of aluminium vessels.

The build and placement of the vessels at the Abu Dhabi ship yard is aimed to attract regional buyers in the Middle East.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Strategic will be invited by ADSB to tender on aluminium vessels for defence projects for the majority of the work, but over time both parties believe the co-operation will expand into commercial and other areas.

“We know Strategic’s solid reputation for the manufacturing of high-performance ships will help to deliver top-of-the-line aluminium vessels to an already demanding market in our region,” said Mohamed S. Al Ghas, corporate commercial director, ADSB.

“Our yard facility combined with Strategic Marine’s design and construction capabilities will be a collaborative force in providing customers excellent value and flexibility.”

The new Middle East operation will add to Strategic's presence in Singapore, Western Australia and Vietnam.

Last week, ADSB said that its new floating dock facility was paying dividends, allowing the organisation to service larger ships and acquire new customers in the oil and gas industry.

