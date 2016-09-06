Aframaxes among 28 tankers blacklisted from Port of Fujairah

Two aframax vessels are among a list of 28 oil and chemical product tankers which have been “disqualified” from berthing at Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminals (FOTT) due to poor pumping rates, Wilhelmsen Ships Agency has revealed.

A further 37 vessels are teetering on the edge of disqualification, named in a “Poor pumper list” of tankers which require “supporting documents” to be granted entry into the strategically vital port on the eastern seaboard of the UAE, 130km east of Dubai.



Of the blacklisted vessels, 17 are in the handysize to aframax range. All must produce a cache of paperwork, including a valid Ship Inspection Report Programme (SIRE) report from regulator Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) before they can re-enter FOTT.

Port of Fujairah sets specific times limit “norms” for vessels discharging and loading at its two oil terminals that range from 15 to 43 hours depending on the parcel size and the grade of the oil products (either 380 Cst/50C viscosity or 5 Cst/50C).

The SIRE report was instigated by the OCIMF in 1993 to “specifically address concerns about sub-standard shipping” and is focused on minimum vessel quality and ship safety standards.

The disqualified vessel’s CSO or ship’s agent must also provide the pumping log of last three discharge operations, any applicable class survey report after repairs, separate proof from the yard of all repairs undertaken on faults in the ship's cargo system, plus a declaration from the Master stating that the vessel complies with all FOTT criteria.

The 28 disqualified vessels – with a combined capacity of 932,000 dwt – are owned by companies registered in Dubai, neighbouring UAE emirate Sharjah, Iraq, Turkey, India, Russia, Greece, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.



The aframax vessels are owned by companies in Singapore (97,220 dwt) and Turkey (96,733 dwt).



Wilhelmsen Ships Service confirms it is working with several vessels/owners to overcome the disqualification but is unaware of any affected ships idling off FOTT.

The Port of Fujairah, located 70nm south of the Straits of Hormuz, is the backbone of the emirate’s economy, its 6km of quay serving the world’s third largest oil storage and petroleum trading centre and the second largest bunkering port behind Singapore.



A just operational VLCC berth, to be officially inaugurated on 21 September by Fujairah’s ruler, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, has enhanced the port’s reputation as a global hub for crude and oil products. It complements the two existing oil terminals and the Fujairah Offshore Anchorage Area which is to be expanded after clocking up 13,734 vessel calls last year.





