AgreeFreight to launch Asia-Arabian Gulf routes with CMA CGM

Independent freight arrangement and booking platform AgreeFreight, fresh from its success with Asia-Europe routes, will now launch five weekly sailings from Asia to key Arabian Gulf ports in conjunction with major line CMA CGM.

AgreeFreight is making good progress with its platform, with the new agreement being signed barely a month after the April agreement with CMA CGM to take freight bookings on its Asia-Europe services through the online portal.

“We are very excited to extend our services beyond the Asia-Europe trade routes. Our experience tells us that importers in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain have a preference for dealing direct with the shipping line. It is often the case that local banks will shun House bills of lading. We are, therefore, expecting a significant take-up for our services,” said AgreeFreight md Nick Coverdale.

“The majority of importers agree their ocean freight and local trucking directly with the asset owners, often arranging their own customs clearance. Such an arrangement fits perfectly with our platform, which will speed up the traditional process considerably,” he added.

Coverdale noted that the rolling-out of the inaugural Asia-Europe service at the beginning of May has stirred interest and AgreeFreight is currently in talks with several liner operators. He is confident of signing on at least four of them by the third quarter of this year.

Established in July 2016 AgreeFreight is the first online portal to offer container freight rates live directly linked to a vessel’s sailing.