Albwardy Marine Engineering and Damen Shipyards Sharjah merge to become Albwardy Damen

New offices and workshop facilities are to be built in Dubai Maritime City. New offices and workshop facilities are to be built in Dubai Maritime City.

Albwardy Marine Engineering and Damen Shipyards Sharjah have brought both brands together under one umbrella, and will now be known as Albwardy Damen. 

The United Arab Emirates-based shipyard will continue to construct new-build steel and aluminium vessels as well as providing ship repair services to its marine and oil and gas customers in the Middle East.

As part of the move, Albwardy Damen will construct a new office and workshop facility in Dubai Maritime City.

This expansion will enable Albwardy Damen to offer its ship repair services to customers in Dubai Maritime City and will also integrate with the existing business units in Al Jadaf, Sharjah and Fujairah.

“Bringing both brands together is a logical next step for us,” said Lars Seistrup, managing director of Albwardy Damen.

“We aim to be the best regional shipyard for building and repairing niche tonnage, and with our expansion in Dubai we are positioning ourselves in the best possible way to serve our clients in the region during these challenging times.”

Posted 30 January 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

