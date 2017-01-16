Annual container volumes up 8% at Saudi's King Abdullah Port

Annual container volumes increased by 8% to 1.4m teu at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port in 2016, according to newly released figures.

The port said the increase has been achieved despite challenging market conditions and a slowing global economy.

Over the course of 2016, King Abdullah Port also received 729 vessels in 2016 compared to 637 vessels in 2015.

The annual capacity at the port has been boosted to 4m tei after the completion of infrastructure works for Berth 5 and Berth 6.

“King Abdullah Port is looking forward to a bright future and is taking steady steps towards becoming a prime East–West hub on the main trade route between Asia and Europe, especially that around 30% of world trade volume, apart from crude oil and petroleum products, pass through the Red Sea,” said Abdullah Hameedadin, managing director of the Ports Development Company, owner and developer of King Abdullah Port.

“The completion of construction of the two new berths is part of the strategic expansion plans aiming at increasing the capacity and strengthening the port’s position on the regional and global maritime map, which confirms the important role expected from King Abdullah Port and the private sector in general to contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.”

Over the last three years, the port has established important partnerships with the world's top three container shipping companies Maersk Line, MSC and CMA CGM.

The management of King Abdullah Port expects the completion of the first phase of bulk cargo terminals with a capacity of 3m tons, in addition to the roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) terminals with a capacity of 300,000 ceu to be completed this year.

King Abdullah Port has previously signed an agreement with Japanese shipowner NYK for the operation of the ro-ro terminal.