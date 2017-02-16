News:Middle East & Africa

APL Austria blaze finally extinguished

APL Austria blaze finally extinguished Photos: South African Maritime Safety Authority

The fire onboard the APL Austria was extinguished on Wednesday in the Port of Ngqura, South Africa.

Firefighters had been tackling the blaze in the hold of APL operated container ship since it sent a distress call on Monday. Local media reported that fire in the vessel’s hull and deck on Wednesday. Due to the intense heat generated in container fires boxes continued to smoulder.

apaus3The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) had said that on Wednesday it expected to start work on salvaging the final 32 containers from the vessel’s hold No.4 once fires in the final two containers with cargoes of candles had been extinguished.

As of Tuesday evening Samsa said 281 containers had been removed from the hold of the APL Austria.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

aplaus1

aplaus2

Posted 16 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in Middle East & AfricaShip OperationsPort & LogisticsContainersMiddle East & Africa
Tagged under
back to top