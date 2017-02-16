APL Austria blaze finally extinguished

The fire onboard the APL Austria was extinguished on Wednesday in the Port of Ngqura, South Africa.

Firefighters had been tackling the blaze in the hold of APL operated container ship since it sent a distress call on Monday. Local media reported that fire in the vessel’s hull and deck on Wednesday. Due to the intense heat generated in container fires boxes continued to smoulder.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) had said that on Wednesday it expected to start work on salvaging the final 32 containers from the vessel’s hold No.4 once fires in the final two containers with cargoes of candles had been extinguished.

As of Tuesday evening Samsa said 281 containers had been removed from the hold of the APL Austria.

The cause of the fire is unknown.