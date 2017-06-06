Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port join Qatar vessel bans

Bahrain Ports and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port have added to port facilities in the Middle East banning Qatari vessels, or ships that are calling the country.

According to Inchcape Shipping Services that the Ports and Maritime Affairs at Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications Bahrain has stated that all Bahrain Ports and territorial waters will remain suspended for marine navigation to and from Qatar.

Meanwhile Das Port Authority (UAE) has banned all Qatar-flagged vessels, and ships of any flag calling at Qatar from calling at Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port.

The Suez Canal remains open to Qatar-flagged vessels as an international waterway.

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port join Saudi Arabia and the Port of Fujairah in barring Qatar vessels following the escalation of the diplomatic dispute with Qatar.