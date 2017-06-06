News:Middle East & Africa

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port join Qatar vessel bans

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port join Qatar vessel bans

Bahrain Ports and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port have added to port facilities in the Middle East banning Qatari vessels, or ships that are calling the country.

According to Inchcape Shipping Services that the Ports and Maritime Affairs at Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications Bahrain has stated that all Bahrain Ports and territorial waters will remain suspended for marine navigation to and from Qatar.

Meanwhile Das Port Authority (UAE) has banned all Qatar-flagged vessels, and ships of any flag calling at Qatar from calling at Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port.

The Suez Canal remains open to Qatar-flagged vessels as an international waterway.

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Port join Saudi Arabia and the Port of Fujairah in barring Qatar vessels following the escalation of the diplomatic dispute with Qatar.

Posted 06 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaPort & LogisticsRegulationNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top