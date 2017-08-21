Bahri aims to register all its VLCCs with Saudi flag by end 2017

Bahri aims to register all its fleet of 39 VLCCs with the Saudi national flag by year-end as its latest large tanker joins the registry.

The 300,000 dwt VLCC Aslaf, delivered to Bahri in July from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), was formally registered with the Saudi flag on Saturday in the Port of Ras Tunara at an official reception hosted by the country’s Ministry of Transport under the supervision of the Public Transport Authority.

“Our aim is to get all of our large and mid-size carriers registered under the national flag, which will help sharpen Bahri’s competitive edge in the market while contributing to an increase in bilateral maritime trade volume between Saudi Arabia and other global economies,” said Ali Al-Harbi, acting ceo of Bahri.

Bahri has two VLCCs to be delivered this year and aims to register all 39 VLCCs in its fleet with the Saudi flag by the end of 2017.