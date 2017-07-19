Bahri and Bolloré launch logistics joint venture

Saudi national shipping company Bahri is continuing its expansion in the logistics sector inking a joint venture with Bolloré Logistics.

The joint venture, to be headquartered in Riyadh, will offer end-to-end logistics solutions to customers in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.

Bahri Bolloré Logistics will be 60% owned by Bahri with Bolloré owning the remaining 40%.

Bahri said the agreement marked another step in its expansion into logistics in the region.

“For Bahri, the foray into supply chain and logistics is a natural extension of our business, as it continues our journey from being a leader in transportation of goods port-to-port, to the delivery of goods gate-to-gate,” said Ali Al-Harbi, acting ceo of Bahri.

“Bolloré’s global capabilities in logistics and supply chain management, coupled with our regional knowledge and depth of expertise in transportation and logistics services, will help unlock synergies and operational efficiencies powerful enough to propel the new venture toward becoming a logistics partner of choice for companies around the region.”

Philippe Lortal, ceo of Bolloré Logistics Middle East – South Asia, commented: “This collaboration will intensify Bolloré Logistics’ development in the Middle East, which is definitely a key region for our organisation, mainly because of its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe. The strength of our partnership with Bahri will allow us to guarantee a high quality of service to our Saudi Arabian and global customers.”