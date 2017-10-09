News:Middle East & Africa

Bahri and DNV GL ink big data partnership

Saudi shipowner Bahri and classification society DNV GL have signed a partnership to develop and leverage big data capabilities.

The agreement between Bahri unit Bahri Data and DNV GL was signed in Hamburg will data scientists from both companies using the classification society's Veracity platform to work on a prototype of a solution to make safety and quality decisions more insightful and easier to perform from the perspective of an owner, a vessel operator, a charterer, a port authority operator, and a regulator.

An early prototype will be unveiled on 8 November at the Bahri Data Forum in Dubai.

“This collaboration provides both Bahri Data and DNV GL’s Veracity platform with an important opportunity to combine our industry-leading expertise in big data and advanced analytics in shipping, oil and gas, and marine services with Veracity’s innovative and advanced data-assessment capabilities to drive long-term value,” said Anwar Siddiqui, president of Bahri Data.

Albrecht Grell, executive vice president of Digital Solutions and Innovation at DNV GL – Maritime said: “Our partnership with Bahri represents the synergy of two big data pioneers committed to using data-driven insights to drive innovation in the industry.

“As a global leader, Bahri brings a deep knowledge of the sector, which – combined with our platform Veracity’s cutting-edge data-management capabilities – will enable the development and implementation of groundbreaking solutions to create a wider positive impact.”

