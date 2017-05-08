Bahri and HHI sign big data cooperation agreement

Saudi shipowner Bahri and shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in big data and technical innovation.

The MoU lays out a comprehensive business cooperation framework to jointly evaluate the feasibility of launching new long-term projects, while at the same time bolster existing projects that have resulted from their close association over the years.

Ali Al-Harbi, acting ceo, Bahri, said: “We are excited to collaborate with HHI Group and unearth opportunities that will positively impact the transportation and logistics sector.

The signing at Bahri’s headquarters was presided over by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Mofadhi, chairman of Bahri, and Chung Ki-sun, executive vice president of corporate Planning for HHI Group

“The need of the hour is a solid and reliable framework that puts data at the core of our business, and this collaboration will set the tone for distilling sophisticated transportation functions into streamlined and predictable data that helps make smarter decisions, said Anwar Siddiqui, head of Bahri Data.

“This strategic undertaking with HHI Group opens up several possibilities, including using Big Data technology to generate higher revenues and ensuring improved client satisfaction through real-time data and analysis.”