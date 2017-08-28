Bahri in $120m bulker order at Hyundai Mipo

Continuing its relationship with the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) group the Saudi shipowner contracted four 80,000 dwt bulkers at HMD for delivery in 2020.

“The addition of four new vessels to our fleet is firmly aligned with Bahri’s long-term strategy for expansion and diversification. Upon delivery, the vessels will contribute towards the growing demand Bahri Dry Bulk is witnessing for the import of essential grains such as barley, wheat and corn into the Kingdom,” said Ali Al-Harbi, acting ceo of Bahri.

Sam H Ka, president & coo of HHI, commented: “We are honored to further extend the scope of our partnership with a transportation and logistics leader like Bahri. Ours is a long and special relationship that has evolved over many years, and over the course of which we have successfully delivered many other ships to Bahri including VLCCs.”