Bahri increases global footprint with opening of office in Mumbia, India

One of Bahri&#039;s roro vessels. One of Bahri's roro vessels.

Logistics giant Bahri has opened a new office in Mumbai to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Indian maritime industry. 

The company said the opening – located in the central suburb of Hiranandani, Powa – would “lay the foundation to offer diverse shipping services to domestic customers.”

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Bahri ceo, said: “The opening of our new office in Mumbai is a strategic, long-term investment by Bahri and underscores the company’s strong commitment towards the Indian market as we look to expand into other verticals of the marine transportation industry.

“For Bahri, the Indian maritime sector holds enormous potential for further growth and profitability with a large customer base and rapidly increasing demand for marine transportation solutions.

“Bahri aims to capitalize on this opportunity and expand its services to transporting other cargoes such as crude oil, oil products and chemicals.”

Bahri Logistics has been present in India since 2000 and operates multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule, all designed to carry project, ro-ro, breakbulk and container cargo in a single voyage.

The liner service links the Indian subcontinent with key global markets along the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Mediterranean, the US and Europe.  

The service also offers links to East Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean via international hubs.

Posted 20 February 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

