Bahri takes delivery of VLCC from Hyundai Heavy Industries

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company (Bahrii) has taken delivery of its new ‘Amjad’ vessel from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

The new vessel is a 300,000 dwt VLCC and takes the number of ships in Bahri’s fleet to 84.

Bahri took delivery of the VLCC, its thirty-seventh, built to the latest environmental and fuel-efficient technical specifications, in a ceremony held at HHI’s Mokpo shipyard in South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Bahri ceo, said the event marked the company’s journey to becoming the world’s largest owner and operator of VLCCs.

“This increase in fleet will provide us with added operational flexibility, facilitate business expansion and help us capitalise on the continued demand for crude oil,” he added.

Bahri and HHI have shared a close relationship for over a decade, with 25 vessels ordered and delivered to date and nine more VLCCs currently on order.

The relationship was further accentuated with the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) signed with Saudi Aramco and Lamprell Energy to build a $5bn maritime shipyard within the King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex in Saudi Arabia

The new facility will provide engineering, manufacturing and repair services for offshore rigs, commercial vessels and offshore service vessels and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

MK Yoon, president and ceo of HHI, said: “As the world’s largest shipbuilding company, we are proud of our long-term association with Bahri, a maritime industry leader in its own domain.

“As flagship companies in our own backyards, HHI and Bahri are also playing a key role in further strengthening ties between our two nations.

“With nearly a third of Bahri’s current fleet built by HHI and nine more VLCCs being built, and a multi-billion-dollar maritime shipyard being planned in Saudi Arabia in the coming years, our relationship with Bahri is set for the long haul.”