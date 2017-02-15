Bahri to provide shipping, transportation and custom services for Saudi Rail Company

Saudi logistics firm Bahri has signed a contract with Saudi Rail Company (SAR) to provide transportation and shipping services from around the world as well as customs clearance support.

Bahri Logistics will provide SAR with transportation and shipping services for cargo and an electronic system to track all shipments from the country of origin to the final destination in warehouses or worksites of the company.

The company will also make necessary arrangements with the concerned export/import port through Bahri’s vast network of offices and agents, and also offer consultancy services.

Mohammed Al-Ghaith, president of Bahri Logistics, said: “We are pleased to sign this contract with SAR, one of the leading national companies dedicated to continuously enhancing its services.

“The contract also falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision, as Bahri is constantly working to strengthen and expand its services to further reinforce the transportation sector in the Kingdom and play an important role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts.

“We are confident this deal will positively contribute to the Kingdom’s economic growth.”