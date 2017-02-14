Bourbon to supply multi-purpose service vessel for Total Gabon offshore contract

Marine services firm Bourbon has been awarded a contract by Total Gabon for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 25 km of six inch pipeline, utilising one of its supply vessels.

Bourbon will supply a multi-purpose service vessel from its ‘Evolution’ series as part of the project that will begin in the second quarter of 2017.

It will also provide remotely operated underwater vehicles, as well as support survey and air diving operations for spool and riser installation.

For the execution of the contract, Bourbon said it is subcontracting key suppliers, mainly Cortez Subsea, for pipe-laying equipment and Wood Group for the pipeline design and pipelay engineering.

“We are very proud of the trust that Total has placed in us for this first pipelay EPCI contract,” said Patrick Belenfant, Bourbon’s senior vp of Subsea Services.

“Such a comprehensive project allows Bourbon and its Gabonese partners to demonstrate our capacity to bring the best integrated services and cost-effective.”

The contract will come as a boost to Bourbon, which recently revealed that its laid-up fleet had increased to 104 vessels.