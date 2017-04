BP Egypt has signed a pair of one year contract extensions for two time charter contracts with Deep Sea Supply.

The PSVs Sea Spear and Sea Spark have been awarded a one year extension of their charter contracts with start from end of current firm period, in July 2017.

Both vessels started operations for BP Egypt in Egypt in July 2016 on one year firm and one year option contract.

Following this extension both vessels are now firm until July 2018.