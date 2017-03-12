Changes at the top for Zim Shipping, new ceo to be ushered in

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has appointed Eli Glickman as president and ceo of the company effective July 1, 2017.

Glickman will replace Rafi Danieli, current ceo, who last year advised that he would be stepping down.

Guy Eldar, cfo, has requested to leave the company after four and a half years in this position. A replacement is yet to be nominated.

Glickman, 55, was previously CEO of the Israel Electric Company and deputy ceo of Partner – Orange Cellular Communication before that.

Eldar, 42, has led ZIM’s financial functions for the past four and a half years, heading up the complicated restructuring of the company’s debts in 2014.

Danieli, who has led the company for eight years said: “It has been a privilege to lead Zim during the most difficult times the industry has ever faced.

“Through the combined efforts of management and our devoted employees, during these difficult times we improved our network, operating margins, efficiency and customer service. For the last eight financial quarters, our operating margins have put us in the top tier of liner companies.”