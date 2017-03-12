News:Middle East & Africa

Changes at the top for Zim Shipping, new ceo to be ushered in

Changes at the top for Zim Shipping, new ceo to be ushered in

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has appointed Eli Glickman as president and ceo of the company effective July 1, 2017. 

Glickman will replace Rafi Danieli, current ceo, who last year advised that he would be stepping down.

Guy Eldar, cfo, has requested to leave the company after four and a half years in this position. A replacement is yet to be nominated.

Glickman, 55, was previously CEO of the Israel Electric Company and deputy ceo of Partner – Orange Cellular Communication before that.

Eldar, 42, has led ZIM’s financial functions for the past four and a half years, heading up the complicated restructuring of the company’s debts in 2014.

Danieli, who has led the company for eight years said: “It has been a privilege to lead Zim during the most difficult times the industry has ever faced.  

“Through the combined efforts of management and our devoted employees, during these difficult times we improved our network, operating margins, efficiency and customer service. For the last eight financial quarters, our operating margins have put us in the top tier of liner companies.”  

Posted 12 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top