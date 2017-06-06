Clarksons Platou open fourth largest global office in Dubai

The new regional headquarters office in Gold Tower, Dubai will provide a platform for Clarksons Platou to expand its operations in the Middle East, India, Egypt and Morocco, particularly in brokerage services in the dry cargo, specialised products and offshore markets.

It is Clarkson Platou's fourth largest office globally after London, Oslo and Singapore.

Among those attending the opening ceremony were Amer Ali, executive director of Dubai Maritime City Authority; Nawfal Al Jourani, chief officer of Dubai Maritime Cluster Office; and Essam Bella, managing director of Clarksons Platou.

“This meeting represents a practical demonstration of the Dubai Maritime Cluster Office efforts to connect with the maritime sector leaders as we strive to build a fruitful and solid partnership with Clarksons Platou, which has a long history of leadership, success and excellence in the world of maritime services for over 165 years of time,” said Ali.

Bella from Clakrsons said: “Given its strategic location as a link between East and West, Dubai provides the ideal gateway for us to serve our extensive customer base in the Middle East.”