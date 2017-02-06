News:Middle East & Africa

Clyde & Co hires new partner for MENA shipping practice

Ian Chung. Ian Chung.

Global law firm Clyde & Co has expanded its shipping practice with the addition of Ian Chung, joining as partner in its Dubai office. 

The firm said Chung offers a wealth of experience to the company, which will complement its existing contentious shipping/transportation and offshore marine practice in the Middle East.

Chung has worked in the Middle East since 2008, specialising in corporate and finance work in the international trade, maritime and oilfield services sectors. He joins from Holman Fenwick Willan in Dubai where he was a partner in the firm's corporate group. 

“I am excited about Clyde & Co's growth plans in the region, as well as the opportunity to work with the firm's broad and diverse client base and to collaborate with colleagues in Southeast Asia and Europe as part of my practice,” Chung commented.

Christopher Jobson, lead partner of Clyde & Co’s shipping practice in the Middle East said: “We see this as an exceptional investment in our shipping practice which will be greatly strengthened by Ian's non-contentious and asset finance experience.”

Posted 06 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

