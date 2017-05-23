News:Middle East & Africa

CMA CGM adds second Middle East - India - Africa service

CMA CGM has launched a second service linking the Middle East, India and southern and western Africa.

The Midas 2 service launches on 23 May offering a shortened 42-day rotation compared to the existing Midas 1 service.

The new service will cover the Indian Ocean and South Africa from India and the Middle East with six 2,500 teu vessels. Both services will call the port of Mundra in India after CMA CGM made an investment in the port last month.

The Midas 1 service is operated by 10 ships 4,250 teu in capacity on a 70-day rotation.

“The duplication of the Midas service allows us to improve both our service offering with competitive transit times and a greater capacity as well as the access to new markets between South Africa and the Indian Ocean,” said Bertrand Simion, CMA CGM's director of Africa Lines.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

