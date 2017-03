Shipping group CMA CGM has is launching a new service that will allow the direct delivery of fruit and vegetables from Morocco to Russia in eight days without any stopover.

CMA CGM said the company and its subsidiaries OPDR and Comanav now provide the fastest transit times on the market by linking Agadir and Saint Petersburg.

Southbound, the ports of Hamburg and Rotterdam still act as important hubs and offer various transshipment and intermodal opportunities.

Separately, CMA CGM is changing its Dunkrus line to include a call in Rouen. The port was previously served by the Agax line.