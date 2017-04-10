News:Middle East & Africa

CMES scales up VLCC trade in the Middle East

CMES scales up VLCC trade in the Middle East

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has boosted the scale of its seaborne energy trade with the UAE in the Middle East following an earlier pact made between the two countries’ state-owned oil firms.

CMES owned VLCC New Constant recently set sail from the UAE port of Fujairah to China, with the ship carrying 1m barrels of crude for China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

CMES said the VLCC crude transportation has continued to pave the way for the China-Arab energy cooperation as part of the One Belt One Road initiative.

In February this year, CNPC’s chairman Wang Yilin and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ceo Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber met and sealed a deal giving CNPC an 8% stake in a 40-year onshore oil concession.

The onshore oil concession is operated by Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations (ADCO), which has an onshore oil production of approximately 80m tonnes.

Posted 10 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITEPAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion

Download UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016 here.

Published in Middle East & AfricaAsiaTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top