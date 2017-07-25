Container alliance shifts benefit DP World with 8.2% H1 volume growth

Global container terminal operator DP World reported 8.2% volume growth in the first half of the year with the help of gains from new shipping alliances.

UAE-headquartered DP World handled 34m teu at its terminals worldwide the first half of 2017 up 8.2% on the 31.4m in the same period in 2016.

Growth was particularly strong in the second quarter 2017 with a 10.7% increase in volumes to 17.6m teu compared to 15.8m teu in the corresponding period in the previous year.

DP World noted the double-digit growth witnessed in Q2 compared to a forecast by consultants Drewry Maritime on 4% growth in global container volumes in 2017, which it made in June this year upgrading from a previous prediction of 2.8% growth.

“Our portfolio has delivered ahead-of-market growth benefitting from the improved trading environment in 2017 and market share gains from the new shipping alliances, driving volumes in the second quarter,” commented Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem chairman and ceo of DP World.

All three geographic regions, which DP World breaks its business into, delivered growth in the first half of 2017. The robust performance was delivered across all three regions, which once again demonstrates that we have the right strategy and the relevant capacity in the key markets,” he said.

Fastest growing was the smallest in volume terms – Americas and Australia – which saw 12% growth to 4.19m teu in the first half up from 3.74m teu a year earlier.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported 9% growth to 14.26m in the first half of 2017 compared to 13.07m teu in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Asia Pacific and the Indian sub-continent was the slowest growing region with a 6.5% increase in volumes to 15.5m teu in the first half of 2017 compared to 14.6m teu in H1 2016.

DP World’s homebase of UAE with its flagship Jebel Ali terminal saw 4.3% growth in the first half to handle 7.72m teu up 4.3% from 7.4m teu a year earlier.

“We are pleased to see our terminals in the Americas and Europe continue to deliver growth. Encouragingly, UAE volumes have improved and we continue to expect our portfolio’s volume growth to outperform the market,” Sulayem said.

“Given the encouraging first half performance, we remain well placed to meet full year 2017 market expectations.”