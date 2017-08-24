Container volumes grow 14% for King Abuddalah Port in H1

King Abdullah Port (KAP) in Saudi Arabia saw a 14% jump in container volumes in the first half of 2017.

The port reported a throughput of 821,694 teu in the first half of 2017 compared to 720,483 teu in the same period in the previous year. The number of vessel calls was also up 14% in the first half of 2017 to 398.

“These numbers clearly indicate the success of King Abdullah Port as the latest infrastructure megaproject in the Middle East,” said Abdullah M. Hameedadin, md of the Ports Development Company, owner and developer of KAP.

The relatively new port continues to develop its facilities.

“For example, we recently announced the completion of building and equipping the central operating room for monitoring and linking together the x-ray customs inspection systems in the port. In addition, we also covered all customs inspection areas with a wireless network utilising the latest global technology,” Hameedadin said.

“The project was successfully delivered to the Saudi Customs at King Abdullah Port, making the port a pioneer in equipping the central operations center and activating the 24-hour container inspection initiative.”