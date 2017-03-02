Damaged Al Khattiya vessel remains in Fujairah, residual LNG still to be removed

The Al Khattiya LNG carrier that was damaged in a collision earlier this week remains in Fujairah and must have a “residual” amount of LNG removed before it can be repaired.

The vessel owned by Qatar’s Nakilat and managed by Shell’s shipping unit Stasco, suffered damage on its starboard side after a collision with an oil tanker off Fujairah.

Safety and operations experts from Shell and third-party organisations are in Fujairah to support ongoing damage assessment and incident investigation.

Divers will be used to confirm there is no further damage to the vessel below the waterline.

And speaking to Seatrade Maritime News, a spokesperson from Shell said that a small amount of LNG is still to be removed from the carrier.

“Although Al Khattiya had previously discharged her cargo, she does hold a small amount of LNG to keep her cargo tanks cool in preparation for reloading operations,” said the spokesperson.

“Before Al Khattiya can enter a repair facility we need to remove the residual LNG from the vessel by consuming it onboard using the vessel’s internal gas combustion unit.”