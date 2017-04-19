Demand for Arabian Gulf crude exports down 14% in Q1

Seaborne demand for Arabian Gulf crude exports fell by 14% in first quarter 2017 in VLCCs and suezmaxes, according to VesselsValue.

In Q1 2017, over 2.5trn tonne miles were completed by the global VLCC and suezmax fleet, figures show.

This was down 4.6% from the previous quarter with a reduction in VLCC work done being the major contributor at -5.42%.

Over 50% of seaborne demand for crude exports stems from the Arabian Gulf (AG); in the first three months of the year, AG export tonne mile demand fell by some 14%. This follows promised OPEC production cuts, however, evidence shows that although AG exports are down, the slack is being met elsewhere.

Exporters of crude in the North Sea saw seaborne demand for VLCC and suezmax cargoes jump 14% in Q1. It was the strongest quarter in history for North Sea exporters.

“Also filling the gap is the United States of America. Ton mile demand rose above 70mn tonne miles which over the last two quarters represents an increase of 145%,” said William Bennett, senior analyst, VesselsValue.

“A number of these journeys are comprised of VLCC cargoes over suezmax on the long-haul from US to locations such as China and Singapore.

“The last quarter has shown that world VLCC and suezmax tonne miles have decreased; as have exports out of the Arabian Gulf. However, smaller producers have worked to meet the gap in demand.”