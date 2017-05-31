DMCA showcases Dubai’s role in global maritime at Nor-Shipping

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has taken the opportunity to showcase its role in the global maritime sector and raise the profile of Dubai’s burgeoning maritime sector with its participation at Nor-Shipping 2017 this week.

DMCA said the event held in Oslo would allow the authority to highlight the successful delivery of some of the emirate's latest initiatives to strengthen its attractiveness and competitiveness as a centre for the maritime sector.

Amer Ali, executive director of DMCA, said: "We are delighted to be taking part in Nor-Shipping, which is inevitably a key part of our marketing strategy to further raise Dubai's status as a maritime centre.

“We will be able to highlight Dubai's maritime competitiveness, its advanced legal and legislative systems and infrastructure, the investment friendly environment and world class port and logistic facilities. These components are well supported by the government, which has a clear strategy for promoting innovation, creativity and excellence,” he said.

There will be a particular focus on the emirate of Dubai's Maritime Sector Strategy (MSS), which is the overarching guide to the promotion, development and regulation of the maritime cluster within the emirate to position it as one of the world’s top maritime capitals by 2020.

Ali added: “Taking part in Nor-Shipping 2017 will in particular allow us to communicate to the international maritime community our remarkable progress in delivering the MSS, in line with the vision adopted by the wise leadership of Dubai. This aims to build a comprehensive maritime cluster within the emirate based on innovation, creativity, excellence, human investment and environmental security.”

Meanwhile, Norwegian classification society DNV GL and Oslo-based Menon Economics have recently published the third edition of the The Leading Maritime Capitals report, ranking Dubai at fifth spot in terms of attractiveness and competitiveness, behind Singapore, Oslo, Copenhagen and Hamburg.

DMCA said visitors at its stand at Nor-Shipping will be able to learn more about several initiatives over the past year including the Dubai Maritime Cluster Office, the Maritime Creativity Lab, Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster, Dubai Maritime Club and the Innovation Quay.

All the innovative concepts being pioneered by DMCA are designed to strengthen the confidence of regional and international investors in the local maritime environment and improve the sector's performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness.