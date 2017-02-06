DOF secures two contracts for its ships to work in Egypt

Norwegian outfit DOF has been awarded two contracts with a large international contractor in Egypt for the vessels Skandi Saigon and Skandi Sotra.

Both contracts have a duration of 75 days plus the option for another 30 day period, with start up in February.

Skandi Sotra is a PSV, MT 6000 and Skandi Saigon an AHTS, Vard AH08 design.

The contract win comes just days after DOF Subsea was been awarded a 3-year inspection, maintenance and repair frame agreement in Asia Pacific with one of the major oil and gas companies in the region.

In addition, DOF Subsea has recently secured a Safety Case for Geoholm, and the vessel will be available in the Asia Pacific region from the beginning of Q2 2017.