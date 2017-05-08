News:Middle East & Africa

DP World and NIIF to develop logistics infrastructure in India

DP World and NIIF to develop logistics infrastructure in India

UAE’s DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop the logistics sector in India.

The MOU follows an earlier visit by DP World group chairman and ceo Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem to India where he met India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.

At that time, DP World announced that it was seeking opportunities in India worth over $1bn over the next few years. Potential opportunities include the development of port infrastructure of the Sagarmala project, creation of the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor, river transportation and cold chain storage, investing in port-led special economic zones, free trade zones, ICDs and cruise terminals.

Bin Sulayem commented: “The NIIF plays a crucial role in financing India's infrastructure and we welcome their approach to encouraging development in the sector.

“One of the key priorities of the Indian government is preventing the loss of agricultural produce. This can be managed through adequate marine and warehousing infrastructure including cold storage as well as development of inland waterways, reducing logistics costs at the same time.”

Posted 08 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in Middle East & AfricaAsiaPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top