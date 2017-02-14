News:Middle East & Africa

DP World and Tesla ceos mull benefits of new technologies for ports and shipping

DP World chairman and ceo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Tesla ceo, Elon Musk, during their meeting on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai. DP World chairman and ceo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Tesla ceo, Elon Musk, during their meeting on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The leading men at DP World and Tesla have met to discuss how Tesla’s technology can improve DP World’s global operations. 

DP World group chairman and ceo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Tesla ceo, Elon Musk, spoke about potential uses of Tesla technology in a meeting at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Topics revolved around the use of Tesla battery solutions for renewable energy storage in the global trade enabler’s ports and terminals in the fast growing markets of Africa, India and Latin America.

DP World said Sulayem is also exploring possible implementations of Tesla’s state-of-the-art technology to further enhance DP World’s impact on global trade.

DP World’s Rotterdam World Gateway is already employing driverless cars at its terminal, while several other DP World operations are in the process of implementing the new technology.

“As a global trade enabler, we think ahead, foresee change and prepare for it. Mr. Musk’s vision to revolutionise transportation holds tremendous potential for enhancing our operational efficiencies and ensuring the smoother and faster movement of goods,” said Sulayem.

“It also resonates with our vision to lead the future of world trade and to do so in a sustainable manner so that we leave a legacy we can be proud of.”

Tesla’s decision to set up its regional headquarters in Dubai was announced at the summit.

It is not the first time DP World has looked to establish links with firms developing the next generation of technology.

DP World is a significant investor in Hyperloop One, with Sulayem elected to the futuristic US transportation company’s board of directors last year. 

Posted 14 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaPort & LogisticsAmericasMiddle East & Africa
Tagged under
back to top