DP World and Tesla ceos mull benefits of new technologies for ports and shipping

The leading men at DP World and Tesla have met to discuss how Tesla’s technology can improve DP World’s global operations.

DP World group chairman and ceo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Tesla ceo, Elon Musk, spoke about potential uses of Tesla technology in a meeting at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Topics revolved around the use of Tesla battery solutions for renewable energy storage in the global trade enabler’s ports and terminals in the fast growing markets of Africa, India and Latin America.

DP World said Sulayem is also exploring possible implementations of Tesla’s state-of-the-art technology to further enhance DP World’s impact on global trade.

DP World’s Rotterdam World Gateway is already employing driverless cars at its terminal, while several other DP World operations are in the process of implementing the new technology.

“As a global trade enabler, we think ahead, foresee change and prepare for it. Mr. Musk’s vision to revolutionise transportation holds tremendous potential for enhancing our operational efficiencies and ensuring the smoother and faster movement of goods,” said Sulayem.

“It also resonates with our vision to lead the future of world trade and to do so in a sustainable manner so that we leave a legacy we can be proud of.”

Tesla’s decision to set up its regional headquarters in Dubai was announced at the summit.

It is not the first time DP World has looked to establish links with firms developing the next generation of technology.

DP World is a significant investor in Hyperloop One, with Sulayem elected to the futuristic US transportation company’s board of directors last year.