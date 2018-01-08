DP World celebrates 10 years listed on Dubai Financial Market

DP World has celebrated 10 years of public listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The 10th anniversary of the listing was marked with an event attended by DP World Group chairman and ceo Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, HE Essa Kazim, governor of the DIFC and chairman of DFM and Hamed Ali, ceo of Nasdaq Dubai.

“The listing on Nasdaq Dubai has been instrumental to our growth history. It has given us access to the top global and regional institutional investor base and the retail community,” said Bin Sulayem.

At the time of listing DP World had 42 terminals in 22 countries, a decade later its portfolio has almost doubled to 78 terminals in 40 countries.

“DP World was also the first UAE-based listed company on Nasdaq Dubai and continues to set new benchmarks to develop regional capital markets and to position Dubai as the capital of the Islamic economy globally,” he added.

DP World's share price reached $25 at the end of 2017, a 10 year-high, and the company has a market capitalisation of $21bn.

Chairman of Nasdaq Dubai Abdul Wahed Al Fahim, said: “Nasdaq Dubai is delighted to have hosted DP World throughout its impressive growth and development during its 10 years as a listed entity, with more than $11bn dollars in share trading by UAE, regional and international investors.