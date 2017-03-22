DP World chief meets Panama President, Juan Carlos Varela, to discuss trade opportunities

DP World’s chairman and ceo has met with President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela to explore logistics and industrial parks and other opportunities related to the Panama Canal expansion.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem stressed the importance of the Americas to DP World and outlined how its operations in the region are supporting economies and facilitating trade, adding value to the development of logistics capability for the benefit of business.

During the meeting, Bin Sulayem praised the Caucedo Logistics Centre in the Dominican Republic, the smart Logistics Centre in Lurin, Peru, which is connected through optical fibres to DP World’s terminal in Callao, and the development of Posorja in Ecuador.

Bin Sulayem, said: “Panama is central to the development of trade in the region and a vital artery for commerce – serving surrounding nations and connecting oceans.

“Its role as an enabler of trade is key to the development of commerce and economies in the region as well as providing a major global trade route.

“The expanded Panama Canal has boosted capability to handle increased cargo and larger vessels so the development of logistics and locations for business to take advantage of its increased capabilities are important for the government there.

“Our international experience of developing and connecting marine and inland terminals with logistics centres, industrial parks and freezones is something we are exporting around the world and our discussions focused on how we could contribute to the development of the economy and support the business community.”

He noted that Augusto R. Arosemena, Panama’s Minister of Commerce and Industry will be visiting Dubai next week on March 26, and invited him to experience first-hand the successful model of Jebel Ali port and free zone and to discuss potential opportunities.

The meeting comes after Bin Sulayem said DP World is pressing on with global expansion plans.

The chairman stated his intention to expand in Ecuador where it has a 50 year concession agreement to develop a port, and said he was optimistic about opportunities in Latin American, Africa and Europe.