Container volumes up 5.7% across DP World's global ports

DP World Limited handled 16.4mn teu across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first quarter of 2017, with gross container volumes growing by 5.7% year-on-year on a reported basis.

Volumes increased 5.0% on a like-for-like basis, well ahead of the industry estimate of 2.6% throughput growth for the first quarter of the year.

Q1 witnessed a steady start to the year and all three regions delivered growth, especially DP World’s terminals in Europe and the Americas. UAE also stabilised and handled 3.7mn teu, growing 1.8% year-on-year.

DP World’s terminals handled 8.7mn teu during the first quarter of 2017, a 19.9% improvement in performance on a reported basis and up 1.6% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

Reported consolidated volume in the Asia Pacific and Indian Subcontinent region was boosted by the consolidation of Pusan (South Korea) at the end of 2016.

Group chairman and ceo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, commented: “There are signs of a gradual improvement in the market environment in 2017 and our portfolio has had an encouraging start to the year delivering ahead-of-market growth.

The robust performance was delivered across all three regions, which once again demonstrates that we have the relevant capacity in the right markets.

“We are pleased to see volumes recovering in the Americas while our new terminals in Europe continue to deliver growth. Encouragingly, UAE volumes have stabilised and as we move through 2017, we continue to expect our new developments in Rotterdam (Netherlands), Nhava Sheva (India), London Gateway (United Kingdom) and Yarimca (Turkey) to drive growth in our portfolio.”