Terminal operator DP World sees huge trade potential in Africa and believes public private partnerships (PPP) are the route to progress.

DP World group chairman and ceo Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem met with three African heads of state in Dubai recently – the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Vice President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia - to discuss Africa’s growing trade potential.

“Africa’s trade potential is enormous, evident in the 400% increase in trade between Africa and rest of the world in last two decade. Infrastructure development is more important than ever to maintain and increase this growth momentum,” said Bin Sulayem.

DP World has a presence in seven African countries - Algeria, Egypt, Djibouti, Senegal, Mozambique, Rwanda and Somaliland – including ports and inland container depots.

“We’ve always maintained that Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) are the route to progress – they are an effective model to fund projects, especially those on infrastructure, while robust government policy and transparency are essential to its success,” he said.

“We’ve partnered with local governments in all our countries of operations in Africa. The Port of Maputo is an example of the power of partnerships – it’s well located to drive growth and a gateway to southern Africa’s vast economic hinterland.”