Duqm awards Boskalis $500m contract for liquid bulk terminal

The Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD), new industrial city in southern Oman, and Boskalis Westminster (Oman) have signed an agreement for the construction of the liquid bulk berth at Duqm Port.

The construction project, worth around $517m, is scheduled for completion within 32 months and will prepare Duqm Port to export liquid refined products.

Boskalis will carry out detailed engineering designs, construction of marine infrastructure including dredging and reclamation work while Worley Parsons Engineering will oversee the engineering and construction works.

Dredging work will involve excavating some 26m cu m of material, in order to deepen the port’s basin and channel to 18 m. Of this about 5m cu m will be used to reclaim and fill the liquid quay site, for which 2.4 km of the 4.6 km of secondary wave breakwater will be developed and reclaimed. The contract also calls for construction of the 1km quay wall and installation of buoys and navigational devices.